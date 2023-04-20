© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2evfllb38a
4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Little Sarah: The New Federal State of China has always been protected. We are not at the dawn of victory. Instead, we are victorious.
#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/19/2023【419事件六周年】小Sarah：新中国联邦一直在被保佑着，我们都不用叫胜利的曙光，胜利就是属于我们的！
#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共