EVERY House Democrat Opposes Protecting Women's Sports

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed the House with absolutely no support from Democrats. The New American TV host Paul Dragu and education expert Dr. Duke Pesta have a spirited discussion about why a party that once claimed to champion women’s rights is now blatantly aiding the destruction of women’s spaces in society.