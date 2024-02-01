Create New Account
Badass East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway SAVAGES OBiden ONE YR after toxic explosion
Badass East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway SAVAGES Joe Biden, REFUSES Biden’s PR visit to East Palestine ONE YEAR after toxic explosion:


“The best time for Biden to visit would be February 2025 when he's on his book tour.” 🤣🔥

bideneast palestinetoxic explosion

