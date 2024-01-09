J J Couey of Gigaohm Biological on WHY the 'Pandemic' Was Created

Following up on my earlier Video (see below) we now get to the heart of the matter, Why the PLANDemic was created.

Couey's arguments are persuasive and can be summarised as:

Why the Pandemic was created

1. To avoid an exponential increase in medical care costs

2. To protect against growing skepticism in vaccínes

3. To transition to a digital currency in a controlled manner

4. To transition to genetic "vaccines" for the entire population

5. To confound the toxicity of virus and transfection to allow the pandemic to prove transfection successful for #4

6 To transition youth into submission and full digital control

7. To edify the mythology of pandemic viruses

8. To disrupt family formation for a generation

9. To shorten the lifespan of billions of people

10. To kill billions of people with a GOF virus?

11. To destroy the cultural fabric of America and the rest?

12. To help to create the chaos necessary for a fundamental

reorganization of how the world is governed?

I would add also:

13. To reduce the burden on governments and global corporations that have huge liabilities on their books for pensions that can not be funded

14. To reduce the cost of carrying 'useless' eaters as they transition in the new Ai driven economy where a huge number of occupational groups will no longer be required.

BOTTOM LINE: The whole pandemic has been a PSYOP on the grandest of scales (bigger than the moon landing) to reduce the population over time and foster in the NWO.

