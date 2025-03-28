BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mel K & Sidney Powell | Licensed to Lie: Exposing Lawfare, Cowardice, & Fraud | 3-27-25
The Mel K Show
The Mel K ShowCheckmark Icon
345 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
845 views • 5 months ago

🔥 EXCLUSIVE: Sidney Powell Exposes the Truth Behind Lawfare, Election Integrity & the War on the American People

In this powerful episode, Mel K sits down with Sidney Powell — the fearless attorney who stood by General Flynn and took on the deep state's legal machine. From exposing corruption within the DOJ and ABA to uncovering the taxpayer-funded NGOs driving lawfare, Sidney shares jaw-dropping insights into how the legal system has been weaponized against truth-tellers and patriots alike.

🎯 Key Topics Covered:

What really happened in the General Flynn case



The rise of lawfare and how it’s being used to destroy lives



How federal agencies, NGOs, and law schools are fueling political warfare



What must happen next to restore justice and preserve the Constitution



How YOU can take action now to defend liberty



👉 Support Sidney Powell’s work: DefendingTheRepublic.org

 📚 Get her book License to Lie: SidneyPowell.com

 🗞️ Subscribe to her must-read newsletter for weekly truth and updates


🔔 Stay Connected with Mel K & Get Involved

💬 Speak to a gold expert: themelkshow.com/gold



📘 Order Mel’s book Americans Anonymous: themelkshow.com/book



🛒 Explore trusted partners & wellness picks: themelkshow.com/partners



❤️ Support our mission: themelkshow.com/donate



📺 Watch, Subscribe & Share

 Rumble: rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow

 Podcast: themelkshow.podbean.com

 Official Website: www.themelkshow.com



Keywords
newspoliticsgeopolitics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy