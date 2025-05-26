Look at the Law of Attraction and Live in Harmony With It, When Your Law of Attraction Is Not Changing, Parents Who Created Passing of Their Child Example

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/kZSM7mA0AvY

20090719 God's Laws - Laws Governing Love Of Others P2





Cut:

03m04s - 06m38s





“LOOK AT THE LAW OF ATTRACTION AND LIVE IN HARMONY WITH IT.”

@ 03m27s





“NOTICE YOUR LAW OF ATTRACTION. IF IT’S NOT CHANGING, IT MEANS YOU ARE NOT ADDRESSING CAUSAL EMOTION.”

@ 04m13s





“IF WE REALLY LOVE ANOTHER PERSON, WE WILL ALWAYS TELL THEM THE TRUTH ABOUT THEIR LAW OF ATTRACTION. EVEN IF IN THE END THEY DON’T LOVE US ANYMORE BECAUSE WE SAID THAT THING. SO IT REQUIRES COURAGE, DOESN’T IT, TO ACTUALLY DO THAT AND A LOT OF LOVE FOR PEOPLE TO BE ABLE TO DO THAT.”

@ 06m06s



