"We must help Ukraine survive as a state" - Jens "NATO is not party to the conflict in Ukraine" - Stoltenberg yells into the microphone and waves his hands as always. 🤡

"We must help Ukraine survive as a state" - Jens "NATO is not party to the conflict in Ukriane" Stoltenberg yells into the microphone and waves his hands as always



Stoltenberg approx. statement:

"The most important thing and the most immediate, urgent task is to support Ukraine so that Ukraine remains as a sovereign, independent state in the initiative. Therefore, if we cannot do this, then there can be no question of any membership. And here it should be remembered that an era is coming when we see a connection with the European Union. Of course, the decision to give Ukraine this status [EU member] also affects the discussions that take place within NATO."

Cynthia, I'm placing 3 of the best comments that I found with this video, below.

If they wanted Ukraine to survive as a state, they should have insisted that they abide by the Minsk agreements

HOW does maintaining this fake psudo country, built to contain NAZI ideologies from contaminating Russia, help the west?

other than Launder Money

That's exactly what the Satanists want so their money

laundering printers don't go "Out of Order" until the Human population on the 🌏 is reduced to the NWO-2030 plan.

But, Putin's Patience (since 2014!) might help to finally Wake-Up the rest of the World so it could clearly see and realize what is really going on.



