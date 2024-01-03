The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Only The Strong Thrive!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





His strength imparted to you is beyond what you and I could ask or think. Draw on his strength today!





Spiritual Strength

From Intouch Ministries

Get more with the app:

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/420hTnb

When our struggles seem overwhelming, we can call on God, who promises strength to endure.

Ephesians 3:14-16

Paul wrote his letter to the Ephesians while he was imprisoned in Rome. It wasn’t his first time suffering for the gospel, and they knew this because they’d heard his story and had even seen some of the persecution firsthand.





Music video credit:

Dez Dickerson: Oneman

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Ri8uAw

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/47laFuT

Jesus Rock Man

@JesusRockMan

https://www.youtube.com/@JesusRockMan





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net