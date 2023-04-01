In Lies We Trust - The CIA, Hollywood and Bioterrorism [2011 - Leonard Horowitz]

https://revolutiontelevision.net/video/in-lies-we-trust-the-cia-hollywood-bioterrorism-trailer/





A feature length documentary critical of the U.S. Government’s new 24-hour television network and film, History of Bioterrorism. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, but you may not die by watching Sir Leonard George Horowitz’s provide amazing documents that fill in the large gaps between truth and terrorist propaganda put out by Uncle Sam.





Are we winning the wars officials say we must? Wars against cancer, AIDS and terrorism?





Hollywood films and health officials herald happy endings, but family and friends everywhere are ill and getting sicker, fatter, more depressed, and broke popping pills and paying medical bills.





Now officials urge you to prepare for the worst bioterrorist attacks in history (aside from nuclear explosions, and escalating “natural” disasters).





This controversial documentary produced by “World Leading Intellectual” and drug cartel critic, Dr. Leonard George Horowitz, exposes officials, corporations, and American intelligence agencies for historic devil-doing.





This unique film takes you inside the policies, politics, and propaganda of genocide with a twist of humor. Horowitz exposes unprecedented fraud, malfeasance, and murder as a clear and present danger to you and your loved ones.





In Lies We Trust examines the CIA’s direction of Hollywood, and modern medicine, and will have you rethinking their impacts on the way you think about current events, increasing threats of outbreaks, cancer, and AIDS.





Where do you suppose skyrocketing rates of these and other modern plagues came from?





This award-winning doctor advances compelling analyses of documents explaining our modern maladies as





“socio-political impositions” not made in heaven.





In Lies We Trust examines the military-medical-petrochemical-pharmaceutical profiteers behind medical madness; their political prostitutes, and shoddy scientists.





Stunning evidence, including secreted interviews, explains why millions of innocent and gullible people worldwide have been killed, and billions more are now being frightened into drug addictions, side-effects, profitable illnesses, and premature death.





Watch In Lies We Trust: The CIA, Hollywood & Bioterrorism to learn why your life is entrusted to Manchurian candidates who don’t even know how and why they aim to kill you.



