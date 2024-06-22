Homeless Tent Cities Spread To Small Towns | Maverick News Top Stories with Rick Walker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#tentcity, #trudeau, #homeless,
Maverick News with Rick Walker: Top Stories:
* Trudeau's Tent City Problem Spreads to Small Towns - A Tour Of The Chatham-Kent Tent City in The City's Core
* Oilers VS Panthers - Live Preview and Game Reaction
* Cyber Attack Hits North American's Car Industry
Please support Free Speech By Donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
Visit Maverick News:
or
https://www.mavericknewschannel.com
Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL
Maverick News: Freedom Reporters