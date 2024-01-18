Create New Account
We are gathered together with the LORD in the clouds of the air!
2Thess lesson #36; The Rapture of the church is seen in a study of mystery doctrine. In 2Thessalonians chapter 2 we note greater detail of the coming end times. There is a clear set of events or chronological order of the end times. 

