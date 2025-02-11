F.T.W. THE MEDIA CONTROLS THEY TRY TO KEEP THEM IN THE DARK!

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1889060793729122545?t=lJaUNfYh882J2DvM3CzheA&s=19





Do healthcare professionals have to know about medical body area networks to be compliant with HIPAA? What is Cyberbiosecurity? https://rumble.com/v6j9mv4-395159296.html

What is Cyberbiosecurity?

https://www.cyberbiosecurity.ch/

A Systematic Review of Bio-Cyber Interface Technologies and Security Issues for Internet of Bio-Nano Things https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9467302

Biocybersecurity: A Converging Threat as an Auxiliary to War https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://arxiv.org/pdf/2010.00624&ved=2ahUKEwjT-O70yrWLAxWxMDQIHTcuLmoQFnoECCAQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0YTMRwEdES8G_70li8fRDG

The government should have told you a loooooong time ago





Created January 14, 2011





#NurembergCode





BODY AREA NETWORKS - UNDER the SKIN





Wireless INTRA-BODY COMMUNICATION https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/emerging-technologies-healthcare/body-area-networks-pervasive-health-monitoring

February 2011

Body Area Networks & Pervasive Health Monitoring ~ COMPUTER NETWORKING THROUGH THE HUMAN BODY WITHOUT INFORMED CONSENT https://www.google.com/search?q=Body+Area+Networks+%26+Pervasive+Health+Monitoring+NIST&sca_esv=aac09e88d3bc5d88&sxsrf=AHTn8zothoNXawB2YzSW3zrdJ1O-oVaEow%3A1739017389756&source=hp&ei=rUynZ_rOK9WtptQPwZLS8Aw&oq=Body+Area+Networks+%26+Pervasive+Health+Monitoring+NIST&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCI1Qm9keSBBcmVhIE5ldHdvcmtzICYgUGVydmFzaXZlIEhlYWx0aCBNb25pdG9yaW5nIE5JU1QyBRAhGKABSLsjUKEOWIshcAF4AJABAJgBzwKgAZcHqgEHMC41LjAuMbgBA8gBAPgBAvgBAZgCB6AC5AeoAg_CAgcQIxgnGOoCwgIKECMY8AUYJxjqAsICBBAhGBWYAy7xBWn3sTp1Du4CkgcHMS41LjAuMaAHmRQ&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp

Yo Grok do healthcare professionals have to know about medical body area networks to be compliant with HIPAA? https://x.com/connerben/status/1789469576998146549?t=FMGj2IwlzOAGxkO72W39hA&s=19

802.15 WORKING GROUP IEEE ~ 802.15.5 ~ 802.15.4 ~ 802.15.6 ~ IOB ~ IOT ~ IOBNT~ DIGITAL TWIN https://rumble.com/v6i76r7-393365491.html

Blockchain-enabled Wban architecture ~ In-Body Terahertz Network ~ Cyberphysical Backbone Systems ~ Mban Wban & You're Biofield https://rumble.com/v6i4sua-393254146.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Remote Health Monitoring, Health Apps + Autonomous Weapons System

https://rumble.com/v6hhkfg-remote-health-monitoring-health-apps-autonomous-weapons-system.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

