Buddhist Ufology with Pannobhasa & Brian Ruhe

Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss the essay "Buddhism and the UFO Phenomenon" by Alexander Duncan linked at https://www.brianruhe.ca/buddhism-and-the-ufo-phenomenon-by-alexander-duncan/ . They explore the limitations of science in understanding higher realities and the paranormal, referencing Immanuel Kant and Carl Jung. They delve into ancient texts, such as the Pali scriptures, to argue that UFO phenomena are not new but have been interpreted differently over time. They also discuss the concept of inter-dimensional beings and their influence on human affairs, suggesting that modern UFO sightings may be similar to ancient descriptions of divine or supernatural entities. The conversation highlights the need for Buddhism to address these phenomena and provide a framework for understanding them.





Introduction to the Video and Article Discussion

• Brian Ruhe introduces the video, mentioning the University of Galacticus mothership and his Otter.ai program that summarizes talks.

• Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss screen sharing and reading an article by Alexander Duncan titled "Buddhism and the UFO Phenomenon."

• Pannobhasa explains the article's context, addressing the comment that religion is superstition and science is reality.

• Pannobhasa highlights the limitations of science in understanding ultimate reality and the human mind's limitations in comprehending the universe.





Scientific Limitations and Consciousness

• Pannobhasa elaborates on the inability of science to explain consciousness and higher states of consciousness.

• Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss the article's introduction, which refutes the idea that science has a monopoly on truth.

• Pannobhasa mentions the author's argument that science cannot explain subjective experiences and higher states of consciousness.

• Brian Ruhe shares the article link and discusses the author's background.





Historical and Ancient References to UFOs

• Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe discuss the author's interpretation of ancient texts, such as the Pali texts, as evidence of UFOs.

• Pannobhasa explains the concept of flying mansions and the king of the world in ancient Buddhist texts.

• Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss the Buddha's ability to project himself into the heavenly realms and appear as a UFO.

• Pannobhasa mentions the author's view that UFOs are paranormal entities from another dimension rather than space aliens.





Interpretation of Ancient Texts and Modern UFOs

• Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe discuss the interpretation of ancient texts and modern UFO sightings.

• Pannobhasa explains the concept of inter-dimensional beings and their influence on human affairs.

• Brian Ruhe mentions Jacques Vallée's theory of inter-dimensional beings and their involvement in UFO phenomena.

• They discuss the author's argument that ancient texts describe UFO sightings.





Cosmology and Inter-dimensional Beings

• Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe discuss the concept of asuras and their role in Buddhist cosmology.

• Pannobhasa explains the historical context of the asuras and their relationship to the devas.

• Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss the author's interpretation of the asuras as reptilians.

• Pannobhasa mentions the author's comparison of Nagas to reptilian creatures and their role in Buddhist mythology.





Modern Beliefs and Inter-dimensional Beings

• Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe discuss the overlap between ancient beliefs and modern UFO sightings.

• Pannobhasa explains the concept of trickster beings and their role in the paranormal.

• Brian Ruhe mentions the author's argument that modern UFO sightings are similar to ancient descriptions of divine beings.

• Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe discuss the author's interpretation of the Buddha's description of flying mansions and their connection to UFOs.





Carl Jung and UFO Phenomena

• Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe discuss Carl Jung's theory on UFOs as manifestations of the collective unconscious.

• Brian Ruhe mentions his reservations about Jung's theory and the need for a more scientific approach.

• Pannobhasa explains the author's argument that many experts on UFOs do not subscribe to popular theories about their origin.

• Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss the author's interpretation of UFOs as inter-dimensional beings rather than space aliens.





Conclusion and Future Discussions

• Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe wrap up the discussion, summarizing the main points of the article.

• Brian Ruhe expresses his appreciation for the article and the author's efforts to address the UFO phenomenon from a Buddhist perspective.

• Pannobhasa mentions the limited interest in UFOs among Western Buddhists and the need for more discussion on the topic.

• Brian Ruhe and Pannobhasa discuss the potential for future discussions and the importance of addressing UFOs from a Buddhist perspective.