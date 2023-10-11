🌈 Joy in Faith: A Spiritual Reflection 🕊️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💡 In the midst of our spiritual journey, let's ponder 🧐
🙏 Bob Walters, a Christianity writer raise the question? Are we emphasizing fear, guilt, and sin more than the boundless joy Jesus brings?
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3JKvh6Z
True joy lies in our relationship with Christ and the assurance of His truth.
✨ That's where my joy resides.
🤔 What about yours?