Harry Brook Fights Back as England Collapse | Stunning Shots Amid Stokes Wicket 🎯
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
4 views • 2 months ago

Harry Brook Fights Back as England Collapse | Stunning Shots Amid Stokes Wicket 🎯

http://newsplusglobe.com/

Harry Brook lit up the pitch with fearless strokeplay as England kept losing wickets at the other end. Watch his explosive boundaries, including a sensational charge against Siraj, even as Ben Stokes fell to a crucial edge behind. Can Brook rescue England’s innings single-handedly?

#HarryBrook #ENGvsIND #CricketHighlights #BenStokes #EnglandCricket #TestCricket #Siraj #Bumrah #WTC #BrookMagic #Cricket2025 #RishabhPant #CricketVideo #LiveCricket #newsplusglobe

englandengland cricketharry brookindia vs england liveindia vs england 1st testpakistan vs england highlightsengland batters collapseengland batting collapseengland v black capspakistan vs englandharry brook trollsengland vs pakistanharry brook smog excuseindia vs englandharry brook captaincy debutharry brook ipl performanceharry brook counterattacks with styleharry brook centurypakistan vs england test seriesharry brook statement
