Christof Plothe: Fake Foods, Nutrient-depleted Diets, and Attack on Global Food Security

Human health is being seriously undermined by the toxic pesticides applied to farmland, which not only poison the soil but also deplete food of nutrients and adversely impact all organs and systems in our bodies. It is undermined by genetically modified foods, fake meats, and insect diets. As detrimental as it is for human health and the planet, this agenda is being implemented across the globe, says German-based physician Christof Plothe.

In this interview with The New American, Christof reflects on crucial issues concerning the devastating effects of climate change policies in agriculture and their effects on world hunger and global food security.

