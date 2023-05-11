Sen. Ron Johnson discuses House Republicans’ budget bill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sen. Johnson discuses House Republicans’ budget billSen. Ron Johnson says President Biden needs to sign the debt limit legislation proposed by House Republicans.
Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #JustTheNewsNoNoise with @jsolomonReports and @AmandaHead here: https://americasvoice.news/video/qVBwm00Y4sc0anD