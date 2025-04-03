Trump Tariffs & Global Trade War Fulfill Bible Prophecy In Daniel 11. Liberation Day, Stocks Fall

Trump tariffs: Stocks tumble as Trump takes world to brink of full-blown trade war. It had the hallmarks of a reality TV cliffhanger. Until recently, many people had never even heard of tariffs. Now, there’s been rolling live international coverage of so-called “Liberation Day”, as US President Donald Trump laid out tariffs to be imposed on countries around the world.





Just hours ago, Trump announced all imports to the United States will be subject to a new “baseline” 10% tariff. This is an additional tax charged by US Customs and Border Protection when products cross the border.





The baseline tariff is expected to take effect from April 5, and then higher reciprocal tariffs on individual countries from April 9. That leaves no time for businesses to adjust their supply chains.





What might the next “episode” hold for the rest of the world? We can expect many countries to retaliate, bringing in tariffs and trade penalties of their own. That comes with risks.





Trump’s tariffs risk a global trade war, as leaders plan next steps





Trump announces sweeping new tariffs to promote US manufacturing, risking inflation and trade wars





Trump Tariffs Smash Asia. How a Global Trade War Will Hurt U.S. Stock Markets and 5 Other Things to Know Today. The other shoe has finally dropped, and it has come down hard. President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariff announcement threatens to end globalization built around Asian supply chains.





The most striking fact about the tariffs is they are bigger than expected. Although the baseline duty on imports came in at 10%, reciprocal tariffs were harsher with China now facing apparent total duties of 54% and the European Union 20%. Deutsche Bank economists estimate the average tariff rate on U.S. imports could rise to between 25% and 30% from around 9% currently.





Trump’s trade war will hurt everyone – from Cambodian factories to US online shoppers





‘Liberation day’ as it happened: US hits major trading partners with steep ‘reciprocal’ tariffs; Stocks tumble as Trump takes world to brink of full-blown trade war





Goods imported from China now face a 54% tariff rate — and possibly higher

China, one of the largest U.S. trading partners, faces fresh duties of 34% on top of existing 20% rates.





China halts investments in US as Trump pushes reciprocal tariffs to 54%





Global markets, US futures crash on Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs; Dow Futures sink 1,000 points





US Market Crash: Dow futures tumble 1,100 points, S&P 500 futures down nearly 4% on Trump tariffs





