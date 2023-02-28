Environmental PROTECTION POLLUTION Agency EPA LIES To East Palestine Residents, REJECTS Water Filters & Testing

Stew Peters Show





Feb 27, 2023





The EPA is lying to the people of East Palestine about the safety of their water supply.

Nelson McIlveen is here to detail how the EPA is lying and claiming the water of East Palestine is safe to drink.

The military, via the Postmaster General, gave instructions on how to avoid DOJ entanglements while giving away free water filters to East Palestine residents!

There are dead animals surrounding the railroad tracks where the train derailed.

This is unrestricted warfare against Americans and we are under attack from the inside out!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2b6qmi-epa-lies-to-east-palestine-residents-rejects-water-filters-and-testing.html



