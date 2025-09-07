For 500 years, they have used public health to control and manipulate society, David Martin, PhD

"For over 500 years, the bankers and the drug dealers have been using public health as a way to control and manipulate society, commerce…”

"It's the same story over and over again..."

"This slide right here."

"We need to use the hype to our advantage to get to the real issues."

"Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process."

"That was the 2015 statement that actually gave rise to the pan-coronavirus vaccine[universal coronavirus vaccine] initiative."

"These are the perpetrators in their own words, saying that this was about investors getting a profit."

"There was never a quarantine act that didn't have a financial motive behind it."

"This is something where the allegation that there might be a public health emergency suspends all due process."

"So we can… pretend that… we live in this constitutional republic."

“[Public health] was weaponized in 1796. The Quarantine Act of 1799 re-weaponized it. The Public Health Act of 1944 re-weaponized it."

"And all we have to do is we have to have the allegation that there might be a thing that might go wrong and, suddenly, we do not live in anything other than an absolute controlled monarchy."

"And the monarch is the drug companies that build the weapons that ultimately kill humans."

"This was always about profiteering."

------

David Martin, PhD with Seth Holehouse from "Man In America" on Sep 2, 2025.

The full 1:24 hour interview, titled "Trump Demands Big Pharma Come Clean on Covid Shots w/ Dr. David Martin", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v6yex06-trump-demands-big-pharma-come-clean-on-covid-shots-w-dr.-david-martin.html

Mirrored - Fat News

-------------

