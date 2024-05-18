David Icke On Free Speech & Who Controls The World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Rob Moore
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkfoL9afMcM&t=642s&ab_channel=RobMoore
27 Aug 2018
In this interview writer, public speaker and former goalkeeper/sports broadcaster David Icke talks with Rob Moore about freedom of speech vs freedom to conform and the control of information in today's world through 'ghost banning' censorship.