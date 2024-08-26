Ballot Harvesting is a Critical Component to Winning the Upcoming Election - Craig Huey

A shockingly high number of American Christians don’t vote, but if they did, it could forever change the course of this country’s history. Craig Huey is an economic expert, bestselling author, and national television commentator who discusses the power of the evangelical vote. He says Christians must learn how to do political battle competitively with progressive opponents and notes that the Democrats are roughly 10-15 years ahead when it comes to marketing and messaging their platform to the masses. The 80 million Christians in America have the power to turn the country around - but only if they get out the vote. Craig discusses practical ways the church can safely get involved in the civic process this year.









TAKEAWAYS





Legal ballot harvesting is a critical tool for winning elections in battleground states





Republicans and conservatives tend to have much more anemic campaigns than Democrats.





Churches can easily mobilize to become legal ballot-harvesting centers where states allow it.





Church involvement isn’t about politics - it’s about supporting policies that align with the Bible









