Ballot Harvesting is a Critical Component to Winning the Upcoming Election - Craig Huey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A shockingly high number of American Christians don’t vote, but if they did, it could forever change the course of this country’s history. Craig Huey is an economic expert, bestselling author, and national television commentator who discusses the power of the evangelical vote. He says Christians must learn how to do political battle competitively with progressive opponents and notes that the Democrats are roughly 10-15 years ahead when it comes to marketing and messaging their platform to the masses. The 80 million Christians in America have the power to turn the country around - but only if they get out the vote. Craig discusses practical ways the church can safely get involved in the civic process this year.
TAKEAWAYS
Legal ballot harvesting is a critical tool for winning elections in battleground states
Republicans and conservatives tend to have much more anemic campaigns than Democrats.
Churches can easily mobilize to become legal ballot-harvesting centers where states allow it.
Church involvement isn’t about politics - it’s about supporting policies that align with the Bible
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM
The Great Deception book: https://amzn.to/3WXvs4t
Megachurch Collects 20K Ballots article: https://bit.ly/3ySsuGv
🔗 CONNECT WITH CRAIG HUEY
Website: https://www.electionforum.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realityalert
X: https://twitter.com/Reality_Alert
YouTube: https://bit.ly/4cDw9pB
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1116351
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/reality_alert
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10
Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/