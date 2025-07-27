BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 398 - Cult Of Oz
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
82 views • 1 month ago

In this video I am returning to the subject of OZ and what it represents. The Cult Of OZ serve and worship a One Eyed deity called OZ. There are a number of interpretations of WHAT or WHO OZ is and WHERE this idea comes from but the Wizard Of Oz story was used to EXTERNALIZE and NORMALIZE the Agenda. Alice In Wonderland and The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe are also complicit in fast tracking this agenda across 8 generations of children. The core idea of the OZ Agenda is SELF REALIZATION and the Journey WITHIN to find the god hidden there. The whole world has been Conditioned to accept the OZ god because of the story book propaganda which were then turned into plays and movies.

In my early Video No.43 titled, “Luciferian Deception In "Wizard Of Oz" Occult Programming!” I wrote, “The Wizard Of Oz" film based on "The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz" book supposedly written by L Frank Baum and published in 1900 was put into service immediately in 1939 by the Luciferian elite, thus inculcating an OCCULT understanding of the world into the 'impressionable' minds of children. By 1902 the book had hurriedly been turned into a musical and premiered at the Chicago Grand Opera House. The story is highly 'occultic,' weaving together esoteric symbols and concepts dating back to Babylon, and presented 'innocently' as fun entertainment; an original American 'fairy tale' for kids and adults. The movie is screened regularly and the story presented on stage every day of the year in many countries in order to perpetuate the mass mind control "Hypnosis" programs run by Jesuit Intelligence Agencies worldwide.”

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 409 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling


Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
