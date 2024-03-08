Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for March 8, 2024

Humanity hangs by a thread that almost breaks. Communications will be interrupted

The moment of pains has arrived, the world powers in anger threaten each other until pride prevails over those who fear to lose power and it will take the first step

March 8, 2024



“Beloved children, receive My Motherly Blessing:

Children, My Divine Son calls you at all times to serve your brothers and to keep yourselves in the last place (cf. Mk. 9:35), so that you may find the essence of humility [1] and in humility, discover love for My Divine Son and for your brothers.

Little children, in these troubled times for humanity, I invite you to be creatures of good, converted and convinced, keeping the faith at all times. Be faithful to My Divine Son, be creatures of good, keep faith, hope and charity.

Little children, suffering does not wait, it has been poured upon the Earth advancing from country to country in haste. Humanity is scourged by the elements as it looks upon the human creature with such indifference to the Mandates of My Divine Son.

You are at war, the moment of pains has arrived, the world powers in anger threaten each other until pride prevails over those who fear to lose power and it will take the first step.

Humanity hangs by a thread that almost breaks, imposing the moment so feared by My children and so desired by the devil.

Be on the alert! Attacks are beginning in one place and another [2], bringing fear to My children in various countries.

Without forgetting that communications will be interrupted, keep each one of you the necessary printed material, otherwise it will be difficult for My children to retain what We have shared with you by Divine Will.

The volcanoes awaken, the earth trembles, for this you must prepare yourselves, without panicking, but with faith on high and trust in My Divine Son, in My beloved St. Michael the Archangel and in this Mother. Continue on the straight path, without deviating.

Little children, I call you to stop and reflect on your spiritual state, NOW!

Little children, strengthen your immune system [3], START NOW, it is necessary for you.

Remember that after the moments of trial comes peace: whoever is offering and striving to change will have his reward, as well as those who convert at the moment.

Pray little children, pray for Argentina, she suffers.

Pray little children, pray for Ecuador and Chile, its land is shaking with force.

Pray little children, pray for Germany, this nation is shaken by man.

Pray little children, pray for Japan, it suffers because of nature and man.

Beloved children: Do not fear, My Divine Son protects you and as Mother I keep My protective mantle over My children.

My beloved Angel of Peace helps you from now on.

Receive My blessing. Mother Mary.”

Hail Mary Most Pure, without sin conceived

Hail Mary Most Pure, without sin conceived

Hail Mary Most Pure, without sin conceived

Source: Revelaciones Marianas



