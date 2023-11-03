The Slanderous One: the Nature, Intent, and Futurity of the Devil | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance

Contained herein is an audio reading of a portion of an article published on my website, The Neo-Remonstrance Commences (The Remonstrant Blogspot), entitled ‘The Satan, Enemy of God and Humankind: a Survey of an Active and Dangerous, albeit Defeated, Foe; and, a Remonstrant’s Renunciations of the Domain of Darkness’ (29 Aug. 2022).

See the link to the following web page: https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com/2022/08/the-satan-enemy-of-god-and-humankind.html

℗ and © J. D. Gallé,, 2022, 2023. All rights reserved.





Relevant scriptural references:

Genesis 1.27; Matthew 5–7; Matthew 6.13; Matthew 12.25–28; Matthew 25.31–46 (see also Matt. 13.36–43); Matthew 25.41; John 8.44; 2 Corinthians 4.4; 2 Corinthians 5.14–15, 19 (see also Jn 3.16–17; 12.47b; 1 Tim. 2.6; 1 Jn 2.2; 4.14); Galatians 1.4; Colossians 1.13; 1 Timothy 5.21; Hebrews 2.14–15.; 1 John 5.19; Revelation 12.9; Revelation 12.10 (cp. Job 1.9–11; 2.4–5); Revelation 20.10.





Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





