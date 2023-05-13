© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED25 April 2023
https://twitter.com/PTRUMPFORTX2020/status/1650623349679063043
Nurse Erin tells us what happened during the Covid insanity at the hospital and patient level. Those of you who know my perspective and have followed me for some time, will know that the American Medical Mafia is vastly more deadly, dangerous and satanic than anything Nazi Dr. Mengele ever did. Its not even close. the American Medical Mafia is a front for the most heinous crimes ever committed against humanity. (7 min 26 seconds)