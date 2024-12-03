Pakistan PM Imran Khan worlds most famous political prisoner or casualty? - George Galloway

INTERVIEW Imran Khan worlds most famous political prisoner Or casualty - from George Galloway, MOETS.

He's being held incommunicado in a rat-infested cell. Will Imran Khan, Pakistan's elected prime minister, live long enough to face the trumped-up charges? Lawyer Muhammad Azhar Siddique gives the update.

Cynthia... I posted several videos last week of protesters being shot over Imran Khan's still being imprisoned.