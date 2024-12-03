Pakistan PM Imran Khan worlds most famous political prisoner or casualty? - George Galloway

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTERVIEW Imran Khan worlds most famous political prisoner Or casualty - from George Galloway, MOETS.
He's being held incommunicado in a rat-infested cell. Will Imran Khan, Pakistan's elected prime minister, live long enough to face the trumped-up charges? Lawyer Muhammad Azhar Siddique gives the update.
Cynthia... I posted several videos last week of protesters being shot over Imran Khan's still being imprisoned.