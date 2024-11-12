"Pastor Artur Pawlowski: From Iron Curtain to Controversy - Exclusive Maverick News Interview"

🚀 Join us for an eye-opening discussion on Maverick News with Rick Walker as we sit down with Pastor Arthur Pawlowski, the man behind the compelling biography "Artur Pawlowski Biography: Standing Reflections."





In this exclusive interview, we delve into:





Life Under Communism: Pastor Pawlowski shares his experiences growing up behind the Iron Curtain and how it shaped his views on freedom and faith.

The Viral Confrontation: Explore the moment that caught the world's attention when he challenged health officials at his church during the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Legal Battles: Hear firsthand about the legal challenges, his 51-day imprisonment, and the fight for religious freedoms in today's Canada.

Faith and Defiance: What does it mean to stand firm in one's beliefs against overwhelming opposition? Pastor Pawlowski gives us his perspective on faith, defiance, and the role of the church in modern society.

Current Political Climate: Discuss the implications of his actions on current political and social issues, including his views on freedom of speech, assembly, and the broader cultural war.

New Book Insights: Get a sneak peek into his new book "Lions Do Not Bow," where he expands on his journey and the lessons learned.





Don't miss this compelling conversation with one of Canada's most outspoken pastors. Whether you're interested in religion, politics, legal rights, or simply stories of human resilience, this interview is for you.





