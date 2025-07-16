1000 YEAR OLD BIBLE FOUND IN TURKEY 🛐 SHOWS IMAGES OF JESUS

OG video does not have a description; what follows is from 1000 Year Old Book Found In Turkey Contains A Terrifying Message





The ancient scriptures and bibles that represent the eras of the bible are a highly essential part of history and something that millions of people base their lives on. The majority of these historical and religious works have been lost at various points in time throughout history (mainly due to war). Many of them contained crucial information that has been forgotten or left in the past and is now concealed from Christian society. This is why such objects are highly valuable, especially on the black market, where many of them can be found or stolen from sacred locations. However, none of them are quite as special as this antique bible is. Where does it originate from? What hidden truths about the beginnings of Jesus were covered up? In this video, we bring you an ancient Bible that dates back a thousand years and contains an image of Jesus that will blow your mind!





In 2015, a groundbreaking discovery was made in the Turkish city of Tokat, which has a population of more than 100,000 people. a little town in which people engaged in the illegal trade of historic and ancient things in order to later sell them on the black market. During an operation, law enforcement officers were able to save this bible from the hands of smugglers, which prevented those criminals from destroying other groundbreaking discoveries for investigators all around the world. Right next to the Bible, the authorities discover a massive collection of valuable jewelry as well as over fifty old coins.





More than five billion dollars are thrown away each year as a direct result of the black-market for ancient artefacts. This Bible is not your average edition; rather, it is one of the very first ever produced. It dates back between 101 A.D and 200 A.D. It is still unclear where this bible came from or who penned it, according to the investigators. After hundreds of years of dust building up, the cover was severely destroyed by smugglers. They never provide the ancient treasures with an appropriate setting to care for them, despite the fact that these objects are hard to come by and are fragile. Therefore, once the artefacts have been salvaged, they are in risk of being damaged if they are not properly cared for at a museum. Despite being written in a language that is over 2,000 years old, the Bible nevertheless contains a feature that is instantly recognized to every Christian. a collection of illustrations created with gold leaf, a method that has survived for many years and within which researchers have discovered the remains of various historical personalities. There is a perfect representation of Jesus' face and various illustrations of Mary with descriptions written in Assyrian.





