2018 Trump and Bank Deregulation

March 12 - Is Banking Crisis Deliberate? CEO and employees cashed out leaving customers holding the bag.
The moment in 2018 when Donald Trump removed the Dodd-Frank regulations that would have prevented the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
Don’t let anyone forget this.
Looks like Trump has done more harm than good.