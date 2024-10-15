‼️🚨 RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE SPEEDS UP! - Hoisting the Russian flag over Ostrovsky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‼️🚨 RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE SPEEDS UP!
The Russian Armed Forces captured:
1) 468 sq. km of territory In September
➡️ 15.6 sq. km/day
2) 351 sq. km of territory In August
➡️ 11.3 sq. km/day
‼️ That is 38% quicker in September!
Video: Hoisting the Russian flag over Ostrovsky
Adding something else:
BlackRock has more assets than many governments, they have the power to act as one … so likely they do decide like a government over world issues.
Bloomberg UK: After the third quarter ended, the firm completed its $12.5 billion acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners on Oct. 1, in a deal adding $116 billion of private market assets.
The company also had $61 billion in net flows to cash-management and money-market funds in the period. Total net flows were $221 billion