‼️🚨 RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE SPEEDS UP! - Hoisting the Russian flag over Ostrovsky
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

‼️🚨 RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE SPEEDS UP!

The Russian Armed Forces captured:

1) 468 sq. km of territory In September

➡️ 15.6 sq. km/day

2) 351 sq. km of territory In August

➡️ 11.3 sq. km/day

‼️ That is 38% quicker in September!

Video: Hoisting the Russian flag over Ostrovsky

Adding something else:

BlackRock has more assets than many governments, they have the power to act as one … so likely they do decide like a government over world issues.

Bloomberg UK: After the third quarter ended, the firm completed its $12.5 billion acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners on Oct. 1, in a deal adding $116 billion of private market assets.

The company also had $61 billion in net flows to cash-management and money-market funds in the period. Total net flows were $221 billion

