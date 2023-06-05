How to Detoxify, Demagnetize, and Heal From COVID Jab and EMF Radiation - Dr. Robert Young

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Between the killing power of the COVID jab and the high-frequency effects of 5G, concerned Americans across the country are wondering what they can do to protect themselves from the bio-weapons unleashed on society. Dr. Robert Young shares an action plan for avoiding injury and even death at the behest of these dark technologies, advising people to demagnetize their bodies, separate from smart tech, and embrace a natural, earthly lifestyle. He also recommends the use of montmorillonite clay for drawing the lethal ingredients of the COVID shot out of your body. Robert discusses what he has found inside the COVID jab, including graphene oxide, two deadly parasites, and the merging of nanotechnology and metals.
TAKEAWAYS
The chemical waste released from the East Palestine train derailment is more deadly than Agent Orange from the Vietnam War
If you have been inoculated by the COVID shot, you are a human cell tower
The parasites within the COVID jab can cause horrible problems, like circulatory and respiratory issues
There is not a single medication that will protect you from the onslaught of radiation and chemical poisoning we’re being exposed to
