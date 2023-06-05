BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Detoxify, Demagnetize, and Heal From COVID Jab and EMF Radiation - Dr. Robert Young
717 views • 06/05/2023

Between the killing power of the COVID jab and the high-frequency effects of 5G, concerned Americans across the country are wondering what they can do to protect themselves from the bio-weapons unleashed on society. Dr. Robert Young shares an action plan for avoiding injury and even death at the behest of these dark technologies, advising people to demagnetize their bodies, separate from smart tech, and embrace a natural, earthly lifestyle. He also recommends the use of montmorillonite clay for drawing the lethal ingredients of the COVID shot out of your body. Robert discusses what he has found inside the COVID jab, including graphene oxide, two deadly parasites, and the merging of nanotechnology and metals. 



TAKEAWAYS


The chemical waste released from the East Palestine train derailment is more deadly than Agent Orange from the Vietnam War


If you have been inoculated by the COVID shot, you are a human cell tower


The parasites within the COVID jab can cause horrible problems, like circulatory and respiratory issues 


There is not a single medication that will protect you from the onslaught of radiation and chemical poisoning we’re being exposed to



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

PH Miracle Products: https://phmiracleproducts.com/

Truth VS. Deception Book: https://amzn.to/43xhEQ4

Snake Medical Symbol Meaning: https://bit.ly/3MiXvGa

COVID and Radiation Symptoms Match: https://bit.ly/3m2uumb

5G Mass Genocide in Wuhan: https://bit.ly/3oBugGV

Microfilariae of Loa Loa Parasites: https://bit.ly/45CqihS

Trypanosoma Brucei Parasite in COVID Jab: https://bit.ly/3qng0Sp

Netflix Cartoon Promotes Mark of the Beast: https://bit.ly/42lupfb

Graphene Oxide and Parasites in COVID Jab: https://bit.ly/42lupfb

Effects of EMF on the Blood: https://bit.ly/42lupfb

COVID 19 is a Bio-Weapon Dr. Fleming Episode: https://bit.ly/3OVGLrk


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. ROBERT YOUNG

Website: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/42nRU7o

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/phmiraclelife

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RobertYoung555 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
5gdetoxartificial intelligencechinapandemic4gtrackingjabshotdr robert youngcovid 19us patenttina griffincounter culture mom showelectronic devicesremedies healing
