Romanian President Klaus Iohannis Is Running for NATO Secretary General in a Two-Way Race Against Netherland’s Rutte





Today March 12, Iohannis entered the competition for the post, saying Eastern European states ‘need better representation in Euro Atlantic leadership roles’.





“‘The time has come for our country to take on greater responsibility within euroatlantic leadership structures’, Iohannis told reporters.





‘I think NATO needs to renew its outlook on its mission. Eastern Europe has a valuable contribution in NATO talks and decisions. With a balanced, strong and influential representation from this region, the Alliance will be able to make the best decisions to answer all member states’ needs and concerns’.”





NATO Secretary General is not elected, but rather ‘appointed’, chosen ‘by consensus’, meaning that all 32 members must agree to a final decision.