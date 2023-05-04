BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CHP Talks: Dr. Haywood Robinson—Former Abortionist Now Saves Babies!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 05/04/2023

May 4, 2023: My very special guest this week is Dr. Haywood J. Robinson, Director of Medical Affairs and Education for 40 Days for Life. Dr. Robinson had a dramatic conversion in 1986 and became a follower of Jesus Christ. He and his first wife, Noreen (who passed away in August 2021) had both been abortion providers before their conversion. They then became solid pro-life supporters. Dr. Robinson helped start the 40 Days for Life organization. He is now remarried; he and his second wife, Daphne, work tirelessly to save pre-born lives; between them, they have eight children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Dr. Robinson will be speaking at the March for Life in Ottawa on May 11. 

 

He will also be speaking on: May 16, 7:00 pm at the Oakland Bible Chapel, 2736 Fernwood Road, in Victoria, BC

 

For more info on Dr. Robinson and 40 Days for Life, visit: https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/ 


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
abortionbabieslifeprolifefetusdoctorschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorbornpreborncdnpoli40daysforlifechpcanadachp talkshaywood robinson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy