The MOON, Where No Man Has Been Before
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
60 followers
1
102 views • 12/09/2023

NASA Lied About the Moon Landings – It’s Provable

The moon landings of the 60s & 70s are among the few false events we can prove. Knowing this also provides insight into other aspects of what is called space and low earth orbit. It seems, currently, that no one has ever been beyond our atmosphere and that space, Sun and Moon have been intentionally Misdescribed. In my view the moon is not a rock in space and could not be walked on even if man could get there. The moon is an illusion but not because it does not exit but because it is Misdescribed by intention to deny us all knowledge of where we exist.

Faked moon landings, NASA lies, space hoax, Apollo lies, Gemini lies, moon mission hoax, Sun, Moon

MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/


spacemoonfraudlandingcrrow777
