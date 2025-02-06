They want to keep us in the Dark : Undersea Cable Sabotage may spark a Major Hot war

Undersea Cable Sabotage & The Push for Darkness

Norway detained and then released a Russian crude ship over suspicions of undersea cable sabotage.

Mike warns that governments will cut these undersea lines on purpose, blaming external threats while advancing their own geopolitical agendas.

If a hot war or secretive backdoor deals emerge, cutting these lines could be used as a pretext for escalation or control.

These undersea cables are critical—connecting China, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and other key global players.

The sabotage of these lines could mean massive disruptions to internet, banking, and communications infrastructure, throwing nations into chaos and dependence on government narratives.

Mike urges people to pay attention because something big is coming, and it won’t be good.

2. German Free Speech Crackdown – Fines for Criticizing Politicians

A German citizen was fined €1,800 for insulting a Green Party MP on X (Twitter).

This reflects growing concerns over free speech in Europe, where criticizing politicians is increasingly criminalized.

Politicians are public servants, paid by the very people they are now prosecuting for speech.

Mike emphasizes: Politicians create more bureaucracy, more red tape, and more problems—yet the people footing the bill aren’t allowed to criticize them?

The question remains: What does "insulting" even mean anymore? What happened to forming an opinion?

3. Afghan Asylum Seeker Costs German Taxpayers €40,000/Month for Private Security

A rejected Afghan asylum seeker, considered too dangerous to live among the public, cannot be deported and now requires 24/7 private security at €40,000 per month (about $43,000 USD per month).

Mike triple-checked this story to ensure accuracy—it’s not exaggeration or fear-mongering.

He sarcastically suggests, “Give the guy a Portuguese passport and send him to Canada—Canada will deport him right away.”

Taxpayers are being fleeced to protect criminals who shouldn’t even be in the country.

Instead of spending millions on security, why isn’t he just put in jail?

Mike highlights how Germany’s immigration policies are completely out of control and taxpayers are footing the bill for policies that make zero sense.

4. Russia’s Nationwide Biometric Payment System by 2025

Russia is rolling out one of the largest biometric payment networks in the world, expanding its Face Pay platform.

By 2025, they plan to have 2 million biometric payment terminals installed across the country.

This is a joint effort between Sberbank and Russia’s National Payment Card System (NSPK).

Mike warns Russians: Once this system is fully in place, privacy will be gone, and financial transactions will be tied to facial recognition.

This is a massive step toward total surveillance and financial control.

Final Thoughts

Everything is connected—from sabotaged undersea cables to speech crackdowns, taxpayer theft, and biometric tracking.

Governments are tightening control, stripping freedoms under the guise of "security" and "progress."

The people need to wake up—because what’s happening now is only the beginning.





