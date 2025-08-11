© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Demi Lovato Surprises at Jonas Brothers Concert | Camp Rock 3 Rumors Reignite!
Description
Demi Lovato surprised fans at the Jonas Brothers’ JONAS20 tour opener at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2025, performing a nostalgic Camp Rock medley together live on stage. The reunion sparked excitement and speculation about a possible Camp Rock 3 movie. Watch the highlights of this epic moment and join the conversation as Disney fans hope for a grand reunion after years apart. Subscribe for more updates on your favorite stars and music events!
Hashtags
#DemiLovato #JonasBrothers #CampRock3 #JONAS20 #ConcertSurprise #MetLifeStadium #DisneyReunion #PopMusic #CampRock #MusicNews #LivePerformance #PopCulture