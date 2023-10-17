Ole Dammegard - "Connecting the Dots: Expose the Blueprint (On Maui fires, and more)"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On Oct 17, 2023 Tuesday @ 6:00 AM EST EST 12:00 PM UK 11:00 Ireland 1:00 PM Germany
Guest: Ole Dammegard -
Topic: Connecting the Dots: Expose the Blueprint (On Maui fires, and more)
Bio:
Truth Seeker, Code Breaker and Peacemaker Ole ‘Arjuna’ Dammegard, awarded the Prague Peace Prize, and adopted by the Apache Nation (given the Native Indian name Wiyakpayela Wanzi, meaning Bright One) is an author, International speaker, former journalist, musician (2 solo albums), composer (TV, and a short film), coach, artist, inventor and investigator, who has dedicated more than 40 years to researching many of the global conspiracies.
Ole is now considered somewhat of a world leading expert on false flag operations. He has accurately predicted (on International radio) some 60 alleged terror attacks, up to 2 months before they occurred, and in addition stopped several planned massacres, the by far biggest one a massive operation consisting of 39 coordinated attacks in conjunction with the planned release of the Corona virus, in October 2019. With so many years of deep research, he has become so good at it, that his last name has now become a verb. To ‘dammegard” or ‘dammegarding’ is nowadays a term for searching for hidden clues and stopping inside jobs ordered by the Deep State.
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
