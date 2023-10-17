BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ole Dammegard - "Connecting the Dots: Expose the Blueprint (On Maui fires, and more)"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
65 views • 10/17/2023

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Oct 17, 2023 Tuesday @ 6:00 AM EST EST 12:00 PM UK 11:00 Ireland 1:00 PM Germany

Guest: Ole Dammegard -

Topic: Connecting the Dots: Expose the Blueprint (On Maui fires, and more)

https://lightonconspiracies.com/



Bio:

Truth Seeker, Code Breaker and Peacemaker Ole ‘Arjuna’ Dammegard, awarded the Prague Peace Prize, and adopted by the Apache Nation (given the Native Indian name Wiyakpayela Wanzi, meaning Bright One) is an author, International speaker, former journalist, musician (2 solo albums), composer (TV, and a short film), coach, artist, inventor and investigator, who has dedicated more than 40 years to researching many of the global conspiracies.


Ole is now considered somewhat of a world leading expert on false flag operations. He has accurately predicted (on International radio) some 60 alleged terror attacks, up to 2 months before they occurred, and in addition stopped several planned massacres, the by far biggest one a massive operation consisting of 39 coordinated attacks in conjunction with the planned release of the Corona virus, in October 2019. With so many years of deep research, he has become so good at it, that his last name has now become a verb. To ‘dammegard” or ‘dammegarding’ is nowadays a term for searching for hidden clues and stopping inside jobs ordered by the Deep State.



Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life


NEW! Quantum Nurse Eternal Health – Order your skin health, protein supplement and immune health Elberberry-

https://www.quantumnurseeternalhealth.com/


Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView   https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse



TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854


Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/


TIP/DONATE LINK for Roy Coughlan @ Awakening Podcast

https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/support/

