5/20/24 Cartel Babylon Space Lasers! Bees Exterminated Aust/NZ, S. America Carbon NAC Coup by CB #50CrossfitMTG

5/20/24 With those "Jewish Space Lasers" at it again in the downing of President Raisi's helicopter, we look at DEW Satellite Based weapons and how they are also surveilling South and Central America for the "Climate Carbon Coup" as Cartel Babylon plans to quantify every living thing on earth, monetize nature, exclude human use of natural resources and create the new Global Climate Cartel Babylon Economy! While, of course, also exterminating all the bees/pollinators that make the food chain and supply chain of food production possible! Matthew13:16“But blessed are your eyes, because they see; and your ears, because they hear." WE ARE FREE!





New Zealand joins Australian Government in Massive Honey Bee Massacre

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OMAdyU6Qwn9V/





https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-40878381





https://agri.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/agrinvgov/Content/Media/2014-12-Fipronil.pdf





Whitney Webb reports on the Carbon Coup: Debt From Above:

https://unlimitedhangout.com/2024/04/investigative-reports/debt-from-above-the-carbon-credit-coup/





HAARP Conducted Ionized Plasma Experiment days before Solar Storms/Aurora:

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-may-18-2024-458/





https://defense-update.com/20200108_hel_israel.html





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_Beam





Victoria Nuland Says US Weapons Should be used to hit inside Russia:

https://euromaidanpress.com/2024/05/21/abc-news-us-top-diplomat-nuland-says-aid-crucial-for-ukraine-to-hit-bases-inside-russia/





https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/16/us/politics/nato-ukraine.html





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!