🤼 A Decorated Wrestler Shares Why He Never Got into A Bar Fight 👊 - Jesse Ventura
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
265 views • 06/05/2023

London Real


June 5, 2023


Governor Jesse Ventura - Freedom Fighter: Why Two Party Politics Must End


Jesse Ventura is a retired former professional wrestler, actor, author and politician who became something of a freedom fighter and a highly respected outspoken voice of the people.


Jesse has led an incredible life, one that has seen him go from a musclebound wrestling icon to a serious political heavyweight and is bookmarked by a consistent determination to take on new challenges, while continuously speaking out wherever a lack of justice and respect for the people surfaces.


-

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wSV_5GiQghQ/

jesse venturawrestlerbar fightlondon right
