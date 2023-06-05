🤼 A Decorated Wrestler Shares Why He Never Got into A Bar Fight 👊 - Jesse Ventura

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
London Real
June 5, 2023
🍿 Watch the full interview for free at https://londonreal.tv/governor-jesse-ventura-freedom-fighter-why-two-party-politics-must-end/
💰 The Wealth Academy: https://londonreal.tv/wealth
🇺🇸 Biden bombed the Nord Stream?! https://londonreal.tv/nordstream
Governor Jesse Ventura - Freedom Fighter: Why Two Party Politics Must End
Jesse Ventura is a retired former professional wrestler, actor, author and politician who became something of a freedom fighter and a highly respected outspoken voice of the people.
Jesse has led an incredible life, one that has seen him go from a musclebound wrestling icon to a serious political heavyweight and is bookmarked by a consistent determination to take on new challenges, while continuously speaking out wherever a lack of justice and respect for the people surfaces.
🔥 The Crypto & DeFi Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/defi-ytd
❤️ The Life Accelerator: https://londonreal.tv/life
🔔 SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE: http://bit.ly/SubscribeToLondonReal
▶️ FREE FULL EPISODES: https://londonreal.tv/episodes
🎁 FREE 30 Day Audible Trial: https://londonreal.tv/audible
#LondonReal #LondonRealTV #LondonRealArmy #BrianRose #JesseVentura #WWE #NavySeal #USpolitics
LATEST EPISODE: https://londonreal.link/latest
-
DISCLAIMER: Content on this channel references an opinion and is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/wSV_5GiQghQ/