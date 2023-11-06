© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Servants of Christ
Nov 6, 2023
A message from God the Father to Luz de Maria on August 7th, 2023
*Prayer intentions*
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.c...
#godthefather #virginmary #apparition #jesus
God the Father: I will allow My Daughter to appear in the Basilicas of the Whole World! Stay Alert
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGOM2WnRt0w