Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/02/26/alien-terraforming-aerosol-spraying

Geoff Brady is an independent radio producer and host of the weekly radio show In Other News. He's produced several radio documentaries including Hacking Democracy and detailed look into digital voting machines, Climate Engineers, a one hour documentary about the perils and propaganda of weather control technology. He's also filmed some of the most compelling UFO phenomena in the New York City skies from 2005 to 2020.





Geoff Brady returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss the Alien Terraforming Agenda which involves among other things, Aerosol Spraying of the atmosphere.



