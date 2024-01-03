United, or Fallen? CHOOSE!!!

Unless we return to being a people UNITED we will never again be the UNITED States; rather, we will be the FALLEN States. Being ONE NATION UNDER GOD does not mean we get to demonize those we disagree with.
#WeThePeople, #UnitedStates, #FallenStates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.