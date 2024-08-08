UK LIVERPOOL - POLICE OFFICER PUSHED OF MOTOR BIKE AND ATTACKED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It was when a lone police officer on a motorbike arrived at a far-Right gathering in Liverpool that 80 minutes of skirmishes descended into mob violence.
After scuffles, several charges and volleys of abuse, the officer arrived at the back of the clashes where people were being pushed back from police with riot shields.
Within seconds of being noticed he was being toppled from his bike and punched, kicked and hit with a wooden pole on Liverpool’s Strand.
The officer found his way up and escaped but it was too late to stop the violence escalating.