Joe Untamed: Islam in U.S. Communities & Crime Accountability | Vince Lanci | 9.9.25

Today on Joe Untamed, we plunge into the powerful currents transforming the nation—economically, socially, and politically. From the dramatic evolution of historic communities to the pressing challenges within our justice system, we tackle stories that resonate with every American. We’ll unpack the contentious shuttering of Minneapolis’ iconic 119-year-old Palmer’s Bar, the rise of Islam in America, and the bold policy changes reshaping local leadership. Plus, we’ll dive into law enforcement, ICE activities, and the heated discussions around crime, judicial responsibility, and public safety.

Joining us is Vince Lanci, a seasoned expert in global commodities and precious metals. With three decades as a commodity portfolio manager, founder of Echobay Partners, adjunct finance professor at the University of Connecticut, and publisher of the influential GoldFix Newsletter, Vince delivers clear, evidence-based perspectives on gold, silver, and economic trends. He’ll break down the recent spike in gold prices, what it reveals about the U.S. and global economies, and how central bank strategies and geopolitical forces are driving precious metals markets.

We’ll also shine a light on pivotal issues of governance and accountability, spotlighting the Tina Peters case and the nationwide clash over judicial handling of violent crime. Blending sharp analysis with practical takeaways, this episode equips viewers to navigate the high-stakes landscape of freedom, justice, and financial stability in America.





