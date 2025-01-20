This Truth Will Shock You 01/20/2025

Today Pastor Stan shares the truth of the “Grand Illusion”. According to FBI Ted Gunderson, the Illuminati wants to rule the world and has infiltrated every aspect of our lives.

00:00 – National Emergency Declaration

03:08 – Grand Illusion

07:20 – Secrets

16:32 – Poisons

22:26 – Money



Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support