This Truth Will Shock You 01/20/2025

Today Pastor Stan shares the truth of the “Grand Illusion”. According to FBI Ted Gunderson, the Illuminati wants to rule the world and has infiltrated every aspect of our lives.
00:00 – National Emergency Declaration
03:08 – Grand Illusion
07:20 – Secrets
16:32 – Poisons
22:26 – Money
