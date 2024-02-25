BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ep. 18 Warfare - Gifts - Healing
SpiritWarrior
SpiritWarrior
02/25/2024

Is the gift of healing for today?

Do you have the ability to pray over people and see them healed from ongoing from physical, emotional, mental or even spiritual issues? If so, God may have gifted you to some degree with the ability to help heal others and in some cases to help people to gain their spiritual freedom

Why does God heal some people and not others? Why is His healing touch not always instant and/or miraculous? Can God use your sickness or injury just as effectively as performing that miracle for you or your loved ones? You may be surprised to hear some of the answers to questions


Podcast time indexes:

00:01:24 One of the most controversial gifts

00:03:42 Kinds of healing

00:07:15 Personal experience with Acts 28

00:10:16 When healing does not take place from your prayers

00:10:30 Real life example of God using someone during a hospital stay

00:17:15 Not praying for others

00:18:23 Being effective remotly


Resources:

https://enduringword.com/bible-commentary/acts-28/

https://enduringword.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@DavidGuzikEnduringWord

David Guzik Bible commentary on Acts 28, his enduring word home page an you tube channel


https://ihopeministries.org/

Renod Bajjaini's ministry home page


About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:

Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!

Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/

About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/

Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/

holy spiritprayerdemonsdemonicspiritual warfarecursegiftscurseslegal rightsdemonic strongholdsintercessorstrongholdsgift of healingspiritual enemyweapons of warfaregifts of holy spiritrevelation giftspower giftspraying over social media
