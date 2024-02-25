Ep. 18 Warfare - Gifts - Healing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the gift of healing for today?
Do you have the ability to pray over people and see them healed from ongoing from physical, emotional, mental or even spiritual issues? If so, God may have gifted you to some degree with the ability to help heal others and in some cases to help people to gain their spiritual freedom
Why does God heal some people and not others? Why is His healing touch not always instant and/or miraculous? Can God use your sickness or injury just as effectively as performing that miracle for you or your loved ones? You may be surprised to hear some of the answers to questions
Podcast time indexes:
00:01:24 One of the most controversial gifts
00:03:42 Kinds of healing
00:07:15 Personal experience with Acts 28
00:10:16 When healing does not take place from your prayers
00:10:30 Real life example of God using someone during a hospital stay
00:17:15 Not praying for others
00:18:23 Being effective remotly
Resources:
https://enduringword.com/bible-commentary/acts-28/
https://www.youtube.com/@DavidGuzikEnduringWord
David Guzik Bible commentary on Acts 28, his enduring word home page an you tube channel
Renod Bajjaini's ministry home page
About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:
Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!
Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/
About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/