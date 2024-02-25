Ep. 18 Warfare - Gifts - Healing

Is the gift of healing for today?

Do you have the ability to pray over people and see them healed from ongoing from physical, emotional, mental or even spiritual issues? If so, God may have gifted you to some degree with the ability to help heal others and in some cases to help people to gain their spiritual freedom

Why does God heal some people and not others? Why is His healing touch not always instant and/or miraculous? Can God use your sickness or injury just as effectively as performing that miracle for you or your loved ones? You may be surprised to hear some of the answers to questions





Podcast time indexes:

00:01:24 One of the most controversial gifts

00:03:42 Kinds of healing

00:07:15 Personal experience with Acts 28

00:10:16 When healing does not take place from your prayers

00:10:30 Real life example of God using someone during a hospital stay

00:17:15 Not praying for others

00:18:23 Being effective remotly





Resources:

https://enduringword.com/bible-commentary/acts-28/

https://enduringword.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@DavidGuzikEnduringWord

David Guzik Bible commentary on Acts 28, his enduring word home page an you tube channel





https://ihopeministries.org/

Renod Bajjaini's ministry home page





