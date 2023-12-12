❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞  Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: December 9-11, 2023

▪️Israeli forces continue to engage in fierce fighting with Palestinian groups in the northern Gaza Strip. In recent days, the Israelis have slowed their advance in the urban development, focusing on the destruction of defensible buildings.



▪️In the northwest, IDF forces are clearing the outskirts of Beit Lahiya to finally encircle the city and form a cauldron. At the same time, a school near the Indonesia Hospital, where civilians had previously taken shelter, was burned down.



▪️Meanwhile, along the coastal zone, Israeli units conduct sporadic attacks in the Sheikh Radwan area. Palestinian groups respond with ambushes and raids on IDF positions, but are unable to seize the initiative.



▪️In the south of the enclave, the Israelis are engaged in fierce fighting in the central areas of Khan Yunis, as well as along the Salah al-Din highway. IDF troops managed to slightly expand their zone of control, reaching the local document issuance office.



▪️Israeli troops continue to massively bomb both the north and the south of the Gaza Strip. Over the entire period of the conflict in the region, more than 18,000 civilians have been killed, and the number of wounded has already exceeded 49,000 people.



▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces conduct raids and clash with locals. Large-scale clashes took place in Tubas, the suburbs of Nablus, Qalandia and Hebron. While clashing Israelis and Palestinians used guns.



▪️On the northern border, Hezbollah continues to fire at various IDF military bases and border posts. The Israelis have responded with artillery and air strikes, which have resulted in casualties among locals.





Source @rybar

