Joe Oltmann names the J!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conservative Daily Joe Oltmann talks about how we're heading into an
election in 2024 where if we don't get rid of the machines and take a
stand make unlikely alliances like muslims and christians. He does not
think that the jewish community will help because they are largely
aligned with a REALLY bad direction.... just bad.