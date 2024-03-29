Mass Vaccination and the demise of SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Social media "influencers" sold their soul to peddle the covid vaccine poisons to their followers.
Many of them posted themselves getting jabbed and urged their followers to do the same.
Since then these so called influencers have been dropping like flies and getting deadly turbo cancers.
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/